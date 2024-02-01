2 decades ago, a Ga. man was found dead during a welfare check. His killer still hasn’t been caught

TOCCOA, Ga. — After more than two decades, Georgia officials are looking for new leads in a 22-year-old cold case.
On January 26, 2002, when officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment 300 block of South Pond Street in Toccoa.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a man later identified as Anthony Dogan was found dead during the welfare check at his apartment.
The investigation revealed that Dogan’s death was a homicide and that he may have been robbed.
Witnesses told authorities they heard a single gunshot from Dogan’s apartment sometime during the early morning hours.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477.
