2 shot near southeast Atlanta street early on Easter morning

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shootings of tow men in southeast Atlanta.

APD said they were investigating reports of multiple shot on Edgewood Avenue SE.

When officers got to the area, they found two men who sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable, while a second man was taken to the hospital and was alert, conscious and breathing.

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