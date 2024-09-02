16-year-old shot and killed in west GA, sheriff’s office now investigating as murder

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy as murder, the department announced.

Deputies say on Wednesday, they responded to a home in the 100 block of Montrose Way regarding a person who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Kyren Rainn Johnson outside who appeared to have been shot in the chest and was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were deployed while the boy was on scene until the ambulance arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

TCSO officials say the case “is now considered a murder investigation and our investigators are asking for anyone who has information about this case to please call 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.”

