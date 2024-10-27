12 accused of making over 386 kilograms of meth in rural GA

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Twelve people are accused of participating in a methamphetamine production and trafficking conspiracy in Walton County.

On August 13, a federal search warrant was executed at 2370 Mountain Creek Church Road in Monroe, Georgia.

Agents seized a total of 4.3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 22 gallons of liquid methamphetamine (approximately equivalent to 377 kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine, and $5,401 in cash.

Agents also seized 1.05 kilograms of methamphetamine and $4,350 in cash from a Chevrolet Traverse and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine from a Chevrolet Camaro.

Twelve people were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, some of them face sentences ranging from 10 years, 20 years, or life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol.

