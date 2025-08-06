Mom discusses suit alleging Delta worker uploaded X-rated images with child’s stolen iPad

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carline mother has filed a federal lawsuit against Delta Air Lines, claiming that an airline employee stole her child’s iPad and uploaded explicit content to the family’s iCloud account.

The child reportedly left behind the iPad, enclosed in a pink Peppa the Pig case, on a Delta flight from Charleston to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“I wanted to throw up. I was sick to my stomach. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Brooke Brewer, the mother who filed the lawsuit.

There’s not much of the graphic images that can be shared, but what you can see is the Delta badge and ID the man is wearing in them.

The lawsuit claims that pornographic videos were uploaded to the family’s iCloud account from the iPad, which was left in the seat pocket during the flight.

“That’s what makes it truly sick. That’s what gets to me, is that it was clearly a child’s iPad,” Brewer said.

Family attorney Tola Familoni said, for nearly two years before filing the lawsuit, the family sought an apology from Delta. It never came.

Delta Air Lines responded to the allegations, stating that the accused individual is not a Delta employee but works for a vendor company. Delta emphasized its zero tolerance for unlawful behavior.

The Queens New York District Attorney’s Office is handling any criminal investigation related to the case, but there is currently no publicly available information.

The lawsuit seeks to address the lack of response from Delta and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Brewer’s attorney highlighted the need for Delta to review its policies on securing passengers’ personal items.

“Delta as a company needs to take a look at their policies and procedures and try to figure out how something like this can occur. If a family leaves a device behind on an aircraft, what are their policies in terms of securing personal items of passengers so things like this don’t occur?” Familoni said.

