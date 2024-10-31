Cherokee County jury deliberating on fate of wife accused of shooting, burning body of husband

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Cherokee County is deciding the fate of a wife accused of killing her attorney husband and burning his body.

Melody Walker Ferris is accused of murdering her husband Gary Ferris back in 2018.

They were married for 38 years.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Cherokee County where the jury paused deliberations in the case.

On Thursday, the jury asked the judge to hear a recorded conversation.

The conversation was between the wife accused of murdering her husband and her alleged boyfriend.

The defense attorneys claim that there remains so much doubt in this case. Investigators don’t have a manner, cause of death or gun from the alleged incident.

The trial had gone on for about three weeks before the jury started deliberating on Wednesday.

On Friday, the jury will continue to deliberate.

