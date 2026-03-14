Emergency sewer repairs shut down busy Atlanta street for at least 6 weeks

ATLANTA — People driving through midtown Atlanta need to be prepared for another road closure.

Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management closed down Juniper Street NE between 10th Street NE and 11th Street NE this week for emergency sewer repairs.

The city said it is replacing existing sewer mains to repair defects and increase the sewer system’s capacity.

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The road closure is expected to last about six weeks. Drivers can expect to see signs and detours in the area.

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