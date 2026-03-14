New hospital to be approved for South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new hospital is set to be coming to South Fulton, county leaders announced Friday.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts says the Board of Commissioners is set to vote to approve a new hospital in the southern part of the county.

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He says the new hospital is in partnership with the Grady Health System and the Fulton DeKalb Hospital Authority.

After the closing of two Wellstar hospitals in 2023, South Fulton was left in what many described as a healthcare desert.

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Fulton County will invest $300 million of the expected $900 million total cost.

An exact location and timeline for the hospital have not been released.

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