‘Totally frustrating:’ Atlanta community calls for demolition of long-abandoned building

ATLANTA — People in one community say for the last 12 years, they’ve had to pass by an abandoned, blighted building when they arrive home and when they leave.

They say it is a major eyesore, and they want it gone.

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“It’s frustrating. Totally frustrating. Twelve years of looking at this,” said Loretta Green.

She’s talking about an abandoned building at 3190 Campbellton Road that neighbors say they have had to look at for the last 12 years.

“You’re getting off the expressway or coming down the street, you see this ugly building,” Janice Daniel told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

If you’re getting off or on Highway 166 at Campbellton Road, you can’t miss it. “You know, we pay taxes. We shouldn’t have to look at this every day, Pat Clemon said.

People who live in The Meadows community say the building has graffiti.

“People dump old mattresses, tires and trash here. “We’ve had homeless people living over here. The building has caught fire,” Green pointed out.

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They say the overgrown vegetation just makes the area look so untidy.

Jones asked neighbor Dorothy Arnold-Cox what she thinks when she drives.

“It breaks my heart. You don’t even have to finish the sentence. It breaks my heart,” Arnold-Cox said.

Green showed Jones emails where she has been fighting to get the property cleaned up or demolished since 2014. Finally, she says there was a court order to demolish the building earlier this year.

“I understand that the owner filed an injunction the day that it was supposed to come down. Then he’s appealing it,” Green said.

Wayne Martin, the councilman for the area, confirmed the city was set to demolish the building. Then Martin says the owner filed an appeal, and that stopped the demolition,

Green says no one has told her how long the appeal process will last.

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All the neighbors say this is an eyesore that needs to heal as soon as possible.

Councilman Martin says the case is now before a Superior Court judge. Martin also said the owner has been granted additional time to develop a site plan and a timeline for him to complete the project,

Neighbors say they’d like to see something positive for the community, such as an urgent care.

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