Owners charged after 3 dogs attack three people in north Georgia

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say three dogs escaped from her property and attacked three people, leaving all of them injured and requiring medical treatment.

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According to arrest warrants obtained from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Yvonne Deneen Sullivan has been charged with reckless conduct in connection with the June 25 attack.

Investigators allege Sullivan owned three dogs that were not properly restrained when they escaped their fenced yard and violently attacked three people. The victims suffered severe lacerations, puncture wounds and scratches, according to the warrant. All three were transported by Atrium Health Floyd for additional medical treatment.

A more detailed warrant states that Sullivan knowingly allowed a situation in which the dogs could escape and failed to take corrective action despite being aware of the risk.

“The accused knowingly had three dogs that could escape their fenced yard and failed to take corrective action to prevent their escape,” the warrant states.

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Authorities said the dogs escaped and attacked three people, causing injuries that required medical attention. One victim reportedly suffered especially serious injuries, including puncture wounds, lacerations and scratches across multiple areas of the body. Investigators said a substantial portion of flesh near the victim’s elbow was removed during the attack.

Court records indicate a Floyd County Animal Control Officer had previously warned Sullivan about the dogs. According to the warrant, the animal control officer responded to a call involving the same dogs on May 20, about one month before the attack, after receiving a report from Floyd County E-911 regarding the animals’ aggressive behavior.

The warrant for Sullivan’s arrest was issued on July 8.

A second owner, Danny Ray Sullivan, also faces a reckless conduct charge and a felony probation violation charge in connection with the dog attack.

The identities of all three victims have not been released. The pair was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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