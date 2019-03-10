Ethiopian Airlines: 'No survivors' in plane crash with 157 people on board

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - An Ethiopian Airlines flight carrying 157 people crashed Sunday morning after taking off from Addis Ababa, multiple news outlets are reporting.
Nobody survived the crash, the airline said.
Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet crashes on flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, prime minister sends condolences https://t.co/BlWMwX7XzV— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 10, 2019
According to the BBC, eight crew members and 149 passengers were on the Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 when it crashed about 8:44 a.m. Ethiopian time near Bishoftu, the airline said.
The victims included people from 33 countries, including 32 Kenyans and 17 Ethiopians, The Associated Press reported.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office issued the following statement about the incident:
“The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express its deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning,” the statement read.
The Office of the PM, on behalf of the Government and people of Ethiopia, would like to express it’s deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 on regular scheduled flight to Nairobi, Kenya this morning.— Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) March 10, 2019
