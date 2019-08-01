WARNING: Mobile banking on public Wi-Fi could open you up to criminals

ATLANTA - Mobile payment apps make it easy to pay for just about anything on the go. But a cybersecurity expert told Channel 2 Action News that where you use those apps could also make it easy for criminals to destroy your finances.
Ashley Fields said that's exactly what happened to her during a trip to New York.
"I, not thinking about the risk, logged into my bank account online on the hotel Wi-Fi," Ashley explained.
Moments later, criminals logged into her Chase account and emptied it of $1,800. They transferred the money using Zelle.
Zelle partners with banks and credit unions to let consumers send and receive money. The app, which is connected directly to the user's bank account works like PayPal or Venmo.
Ashley told Channel 2 Action News she hasn't used the service in years and did not approve the transaction.
