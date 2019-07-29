Consumer warning: Clark Howard warns of scam targeting people applying for loans

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has a warning about a scam targeting people applying for loans. A Gwinnett County woman told us she nearly fell for the loan phishing scam.
“I was robbed in downtown Atlanta two years ago and suffered traumatic brain injury,” said Maury James. She decided to apply for a $5,000 loan to cover the copay and deductible for surgery to get a titanium plate to replace part of her missing skull.
James started filling out applications online.
“I get this voicemail like a few days later that says you’ve been approved for this $5,000 loan,” said James. The voicemail said, “Please call to verify your personal details to complete the transfer of $5,000 loan into your back account today. Once again thank you for choosing U.S. Bank.”
James said she called the number and gave them her birth date. She said they told her to call a loan officer who went over the loan’s terms. James said because her credit recently took a hit, they asked her to pay $150 risk insurance.
