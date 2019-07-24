0 WARNING: This common trick could leave you empty-handed when buying new electronics

ATLANTA - If you’re obsessed with the latest tech, listen up. Crooks have found a way to leave you empty-handed after a big-ticket purchase -- even if you leave the store with the item.

“The box looks brand new. The corners are not dented or scratched,” Brian Wysocki said about the new AirPods he bought from Walmart.

But inside the box, there was a problem.

“To my surprise all I received were instructions and a charger cord,” he said.

The AirPods were missing – but the manager on duty at the Walmart where Wysocki’s wife bought them told him he was out of luck.

“He said, ‘There’s nothing we can do for you, sir. The box has been opened. We don’t know if you took them we don’t know what happened. I can’t give you a refund or a replacement,’” Wysocki said.

A Channel 2 producer went to the same Walmart undercover and was told by an employee that this type of activity is common.

Walmart told us, "We take this issue seriously and have measures designed to help safeguard against these types of crimes. We address each case individually and encourage customers to reach out to the store at which they’ve purchased items to properly look into the situation and help make it right.”

