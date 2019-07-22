Company under investigation for using stickers to cover up ‘Made in China,' avoid paying tariffs

Channel 2 investigated a whistleblower’s tip about surge protectors sold in Metro Atlanta.
Channel 2 told U.S. Customs and Border Protection about concerns the maker could be using stickers to try to avoid paying tariffs on products made in China. As a result, Customs launched an investigation.
Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston learned the surge protectors could pose a safety risk.
“We appreciate you bringing this product to us because it now is resulting in an investigation into that company to try to determine why those stickers placed on that product to show a different country of origin,” said Donald Yando, the CBP Director of Field Operations Atlanta.
A tipster first shared a cell phone video of stickers that said “Made in Philippines” over blacked out printing that said “Made in China” on surge protectors. A Channel 2 producer went to stores and found stickers that said “Made in Philippines” and “Made in Taiwan” covering up the “Made in China” printed on the packaging and some actual surge protectors.
Director Yando said that could be a big problem.
“Because that sticker can be peeled back, and you can still see that other country of origin, it is not acceptable,” Yando said.
Channel 2 bought two surge protectors from a store in Cobb County. Channel 2’s sister TV stations in Boston, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Memphis, Jacksonville and Orlando also purchased them.
