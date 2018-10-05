Hunters beware: DNR, fellow hunters warn of tree stand dangers this season

As hunting season ramps up here in Georgia, Channel 2 investigates a danger to hunters.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi dug into the numbers and learned falls from tree stands cause more injuries and deaths than firearms.
Many hunters prefer the vantage point tree stands give that puts them high off the ground.
It also helps to remove any scent from the hunter that could scare off the game.
But there are dangers.
Records Choi got from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show 34 reported hunting incidents in the 2016-2017 season.
More than half, 19 of them, involved tree stands falls that resulted in broken bones, fractured spines and collapsed lungs.
Since 2010, nine people have died in Georgia tree stand accidents.
