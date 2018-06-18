0 Former patient urges judge not to reinstate dancing doctor's medical license

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - One of the dancing doctor's patients is publicly urging a Fulton County judge to refuse to reinstate Dr. Windell Boutte's her license.

"She's never taken the fall. She wouldn't accept accountability for her actions. It wasn't the board who put us here. It was you," said former Boutte patient Christina Turner.

The Georgia Composite Medical Board ruled the care that left Turner permanently scarred was a "failure."

Turner's is one of seven cases cited by the board in suspending Boutte's license June 7.

Lawyer Chloe Dallaire showed Channel 2's Jim Strickland the type of compression garment Turner had to wear after liposuction.

Dallaire says it likely choked off blood supply and eventually killed large sections of skin.

BOUTTE INVESTIGATION:

"I think that the AG will need to show that (Boutte) presents an on-going threat to the general population," said Dallaire.

More lawsuits are mounting.

"We put her and her insurance company on notice of at least six other claims. People who have called us after these stories, people who've been seriously injured and would like to take action against Dr. Boutte," said Dallaire.

Attorney Susan Witt expects to file an additional lawsuit tomorrow, and has filed Notices of Claim on 13 more cases.

One of them is Latoyah Archine Rideau, the woman who identified herself to Strickland as the woman on the table in Boutte's infamous "Cut It" music video.

