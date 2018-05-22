0 Dozens of GA foster children dropped from state custody after they disappeared

Dozens of Georgia foster children were dropped from state custody while they were missing from care, even after the state eliminated a policy allowing the practice, a Channel 2 Action News investigation uncovered.

The previous policy, which was eliminated in December of 2016, allowed the division to ask a judge to remove DFCS as the guardian of a child in temporary foster care when the minor was missing for more than six months.

The stories of runaway foster kids that have ended in tragedy, and the staggering numbers of runaways in the system, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

After Channel 2 questioned more than 50 instances where foster children were “removed from custody” before their 18th birthday since the policy change, Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services has pledged a review.

In a statement, DFCS said they're reviewing those closed cases and are drafting a clarification of their policy for staff. They said the review would take some time to complete.

Carr learned hundreds of Georgia foster children under the care of the state disappear each year. An average of 30 a year turn 18 while they are missing from care. DFCS listed those missing foster teens as “emancipated” in records provided to Channel 2 in an open records request.

Some are missing because they run away to visit family or friends, then return to care. Other children encounter something much grimmer.

Channel 2 Investigates:

Patient says she woke up from surgery in hotel room with sandwich in hand

Synthetic weed smokers, beware: CDC says new ingredient could kill you

Georgia school lockdown drills triple after Florida school shooting Michael Franks told Carr he thought his sister, 17-year-old Dennetta Franks, was visiting family when she ran away from foster care in September of 2017. “She called me, she was real frantic, she said she needed help. She said she needed to get out of there,” Franks said. When he received Dennetta’s phone call, Franks, who was an active military member, learned she was living in a Columbus hotel while DFCS looked for long term care. She had been in the hotel under social worker’s supervision for nearly three months. When Dennetta ran last September, she asked her brother to drive her to Atlanta. “I knew she wanted to see my dad,” Franks told Carr. “That’s the only reason I took her there. I didn’t know that would be the biggest mistake I’d make.” Days after arriving in the city, Dennetta was found shot to death in northwest Atlanta. The action DFCS is taking after our investigation and why some foster children are forced to live in hotels, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.