76-year-old pediatrician accused of inappropriately touching patients during exams

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A local physician is facing a criminal investigation and a lawsuit after a teenage patient complained he groped her during an exam.
Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland learned pediatrician Dr. Richard Gluckman, 76, who passed a polygraph exam about the allegations, has faced similar complaints in the past.
Sarah Barber, a 13-year-old honor student, told Strickland that Gluckman made inappropriate contact with her during a sports physical. Channel 2 does not typically identify children involved in criminal investigations, but Barber said she hoped she would help other alleged victims.
“When he touched you, what shot through you?” Strickland asked.
“Uncomfortable and helplessness,” Barber said.
CHANNEL 2 INVESTIGATES:
“He’s a grown man,” Sarah’s mother, Jerico Sobik said. “He knew what he was doing. Absolutely he preyed on my child.”
Sobik said she was in the exam room, but blocked from view. She told Strickland she saw shock on her daughter’s face.
“She looked at me and that’s when I was like ‘something’s not right’,” Sobik said.
Barber needed a sports physical to try out for the soccer team. Her regular doctor at Westside Pediatric Clinic in Douglasville was out of the country. For nine years, Richard Gluckman has served as occasional vacation relief, according to the clinic.
The accusations against the doctor and what happened when we approached him with questions, Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}