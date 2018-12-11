Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees you kept might be worth money now

Ceramic Christmas trees were big in the 1960s and ‘70s. Now, those retro trees are making a comeback.
Vintage lifestyle expert Bob Richter told Today Home the trees spike in popularity every year around Christmas. They’re small, no-fuss, easy Christmas decorations.
“People put them on top of the television, back when the TV was a piece of furniture,” Richter told Today.
Vintage Christmas trees have sold online for as little as $79 and as much as $649. The catch, Richter said, is you have to sell now as prices drop the rest of the year.
Which ceramic trees go for more money? Trees that are musical, very large, very small and/or clean.
If you’re interested in buying a newer ceramic tree, Etsy has options.
