Severe thunderstorm warnings expired; heavy rain moving through north GA

It’s going to be another hot and steamy week across north Georgia. There’s also a chance for storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking storms capable of strong wind gusts on Monday morning.

There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties until 4:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butts, Jasper and Putnam counties until 4:30 a.m. This warning has since expired.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Most of the storms move out by morning rush hour

Drying out for most of Monday

Turning hot this week

Highs in the 90s return on Wednesday, likely lasting through the weekend

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Possibility of strong storms overnight

©2024 Cox Media Group