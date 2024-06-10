Severe thunderstorm warnings expired; heavy rain moving through north GA

It’s going to be another hot and steamy week across north Georgia. There’s also a chance for storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking storms capable of strong wind gusts on Monday morning.
There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties until 4:45 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butts, Jasper and Putnam counties until 4:30 a.m. This warning has since expired.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Here is what you need to know for Monday:
- Most of the storms move out by morning rush hour
- Drying out for most of Monday
- Turning hot this week
- Highs in the 90s return on Wednesday, likely lasting through the weekend
