Severe thunderstorm warnings expired; heavy rain moving through north GA

By WSBTV.com News Staff
It’s going to be another hot and steamy week across north Georgia. There’s also a chance for storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking storms capable of strong wind gusts on Monday morning.

There is also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties until 4:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Butts, Jasper and Putnam counties until 4:30 a.m. This warning has since expired.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

  • Most of the storms move out by morning rush hour
  • Drying out for most of Monday
  • Turning hot this week
  • Highs in the 90s return on Wednesday, likely lasting through the weekend

Possibility of strong storms overnight

