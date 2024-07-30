Scattered storms could become severe on Tuesday

It’s going to be a hot Tuesday across metro Atlanta, with the possibility of scattered storms that could become severe
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says scattered showers and storms will move from north to south this afternoon.
A heat advisory will go in place in some southern counties from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 2 will track the possibility of isolated strong and severe storms all day on Channel 2 Action News
Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:
- Overall, less rain coverage on Tuesday than we’ve seen the last several days
- Highs are back in the low 90s today
- Showers and storms are more isolated late this week with highs in the mid-90s
- Dangerous heat today over our far southern/southeastern counties with
