Scattered storms could become severe on Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
It’s going to be a hot Tuesday across metro Atlanta, with the possibility of scattered storms that could become severe

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says scattered showers and storms will move from north to south this afternoon.

A heat advisory will go in place in some southern counties from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 will track the possibility of isolated strong and severe storms all day on Channel 2 Action News

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

  • Overall, less rain coverage on Tuesday than we’ve seen the last several days
  • Highs are back in the low 90s today
  • Showers and storms are more isolated late this week with highs in the mid-90s
  • Dangerous heat today over our far southern/southeastern counties with

