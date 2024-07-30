Scattered storms could become severe on Tuesday

It’s going to be a hot Tuesday across metro Atlanta, with the possibility of scattered storms that could become severe

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says scattered showers and storms will move from north to south this afternoon.

A heat advisory will go in place in some southern counties from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 will track the possibility of isolated strong and severe storms all day on Channel 2 Action News

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

Overall, less rain coverage on Tuesday than we’ve seen the last several days

Highs are back in the low 90s today

Showers and storms are more isolated late this week with highs in the mid-90s

Dangerous heat today over our far southern/southeastern counties with

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group