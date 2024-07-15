Weather

Hot start to the week, Code Orange air quality alert in north Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
It’s going to be a hot start to the week across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta on Monday. This means the outdoor air quality could be unhealthy for some people.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

  • Highs in the mid to some upper 90s to start the week
  • Isolated storms in the forecast for Monday afternoon
  • Shower and storm chances go up starting tomorrow, through the rest of the week
  • Temperatures will come back down into the low 90s after Monday

