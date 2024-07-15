Hot start to the week, Code Orange air quality alert in north Georgia

It’s going to be a hot start to the week across north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s.
There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta on Monday. This means the outdoor air quality could be unhealthy for some people.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heat, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Here is what you need to know for Monday:
- Highs in the mid to some upper 90s to start the week
- Isolated storms in the forecast for Monday afternoon
- Shower and storm chances go up starting tomorrow, through the rest of the week
- Temperatures will come back down into the low 90s after Monday
