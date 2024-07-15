Hot start to the week, Code Orange air quality alert in north Georgia

It’s going to be a hot start to the week across north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says highs on Monday are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta on Monday. This means the outdoor air quality could be unhealthy for some people.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heat, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Highs in the mid to some upper 90s to start the week

Isolated storms in the forecast for Monday afternoon

Shower and storm chances go up starting tomorrow, through the rest of the week

Temperatures will come back down into the low 90s after Monday

