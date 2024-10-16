Grab a jacket! The coolest air of the season is here

ATLANTA — Wednesday afternoon is looking like it’s going to be the coolest day in the last six months around metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says we’re seeing the coolest air of the season moving in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

She’s forecasting highs for Wednesday in the low 60s.

And it’s not warming up into Thursday. Kramlich says metro Atlanta will see temperatures in the 30s for the first time since March 19 on Thursday.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

In addition, north Georgia is going to be under a Frost Advisory on Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, if a Frost Advisory is issued in your area, make sure to cover up your plants or bring them inside before the sun goes down. You also need to make sure to bring your pets inside with you.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group