Downpours moving quickly for morning commute, storms possible later this week

Get ready this morning for another rainy start to your day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few downpours making their way through metro Atlanta on Tuesday.
Monahan says the rain will move out quickly, but watch out for slick roads.
Here’s what to know for Tuesday:
- Rain eases up later this morning
- Showers and storms likely Thursday morning
- Turning colder this weekend and early next week
