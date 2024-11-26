Downpours moving quickly for morning commute, storms possible later this week

Get ready this morning for another rainy start to your day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few downpours making their way through metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Monahan says the rain will move out quickly, but watch out for slick roads.

LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 and Triple Team Traffic coverage for your wet AM commute, NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday:

Rain eases up later this morning

Showers and storms likely Thursday morning

Turning colder this weekend and early next week

Showers, downpours to clear for sunshine Tuesday but expect a wet Thanksgiving





