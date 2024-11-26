Weather

Downpours moving quickly for morning commute, storms possible later this week

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Cars in the rain

(John Spink/ AJC)
Get ready this morning for another rainy start to your day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a few downpours making their way through metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Monahan says the rain will move out quickly, but watch out for slick roads.

Here’s what to know for Tuesday:

  • Rain eases up later this morning
  • Showers and storms likely Thursday morning
  • Turning colder this weekend and early next week

