Dining Down South: A Family 2 Family special airs this Sunday at 7 p.m.

From Michelin Star restaurants to pop-up eateries, Atlanta has it all! WSB-TV is giving you an insight look with Dining Down South: A Family 2 Family special on Sept. 29.

The Michelin Guide has put Atlanta on the international food scene and boosted business. Five metro Atlanta restaurants received a coveted Michelin Star last year and more are hoping to get a star this year.

There’s also been a boom in pop-up restaurants in Atlanta. They’re just not a flash in the pan. They could be a trend that’s here to stay.

WSB-TV is also hearing from local restaurants about how social media is helping them thrive.

Join Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez and Channel 2′s Sophia Choi for Dining Down South: A Family 2 Family special as they explore the flavors that are putting Georgia on the map.

WHO: Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez, Channel 2′s Justin Farmer

WHAT: Dining Down South

WHEN: Sunday, September 29, 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2024 Cox Media Group