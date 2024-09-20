Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream clinch playoff berth with win over New York Liberty

By Tyler Carter, WSBTV.com

Connecticut Sun v Atlanta Dream COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Tina Charles #31 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena on August 18, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Getty Images) (Matthew Grimes Jr./Getty Images)

By Tyler Carter, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream are headed to the playoffs after a close victory over the #1 seed, New York Liberty.

Rhyne Howard, Tina Charles and Allisha Gray all finished scoring in double figures, outscoring the Liberty 40-18 in the paint.

Charles also made history as she now stands alone atop the WNBA as the all-time leading rebounder with 4,007 total rebounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charles is also the league’s all-time double-double leader with 194, passing WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles in both categories.

Because of the Chicago Sky’s loss to the Connecticut Suns, the path to the playoffs became visible for the Dream.

The Dream will face the Liberty in the first round of the playoffs as the #8 seed.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Transforming downtown Atlanta: Mayor reveals plans for 625 affordable homes

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read