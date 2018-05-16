0 WNBA general managers' survey predicts Atlanta Dream ‘Most Improved' team

ATLANTA - The 22nd WNBA season kicks off Friday and the league’s 12 general managers surveyed the best teams, players, coaches and offseason moves ahead of the new season.

Who's the best guard in the WNBA? Best forward? Center? Most underrated player?https://t.co/UleNpBCyeu GM Survey Part II covers those questions & much more!https://t.co/QPG9p4Dxsq — WNBA (@WNBA) May 16, 2018

League managers predicted that the Atlanta Dream is the most-improved team (50 percent) and made the best offseason moves (50 percent) by signing free agents Renee Montgomery and Jessica Breland, and re-signing two-time WNBA leading scorer and four-time All-WNBA Angel McCoughtry.

The @WNBA General Manager Survey recognized us as the MOST Improved Team AND team that made the BEST offseason moves! 🙌



READ: https://t.co/Pt8BjuwcO0 — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) May 16, 2018

The Dream finished the 2017 season 12-22 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

TRENDING STORIES:

McCoughtry, who sat out during the 2017 season to rest, averaged nearly 20 points in 30 minutes per game, along with nearly six rebounds and three assists per game in her 2016 campaign.

For her career, the forward-guard has played in 256 games -- starting 210 -- and averaged 19.5 points and five rebounds.

McCoughtry finished atop the general managers’ list in multiple categories that include the player who is most dangerous in the open floor (50 percent) and the player best at creating her own shot (42 percent).

As McCoughtry returns to the team for the 2018 season, the Baltimore native also said in an WNBA article that she feels this year’s team can win a championship.

“I think we have all the pieces,” McCoughtry told WNBA reporter Michelle Smith.

That “dream” will begin to unfold Sunday as the Dream begin the regular season on the road against the Dallas Wings.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at College Park Center in Arlington Texas.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.