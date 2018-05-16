ATLANTA - It's another umbrella alert day.
Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said the rain shouldn’t be too bad during the morning commute as only sprinkles should cover most of metro Atlanta Wednesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers for your area on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
But showers will grow heavier as the day progresses and the temperature heats up to a high of 79.
Rainfall should settle by Wednesday’s evening commute, with a mostly dry metro Atlanta at nighttime.
That means the second game of the Braves’ home series against the Chicago Cubs should be mostly dry, so the roads may get crowded as fans head toward SunTrust Park at 7:35 p.m.
Atlanta won’t stay dry for long, though, as Thursday also has an 80 percent chance of rain, followed by a 70 percent chance Friday. The weekend has a 60 percent chance.
Rain should provide pollen and air pollution relief. Pollen counts have not been anywhere near this year’s season high of 5,354 particles per cubic meter of air for a month.
