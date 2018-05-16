  • NBA DRAFT LOTTERY: Hawks will pick 3rd in 2018 NBA Draft

    ATLANTA - The Hawks own the No. 3 pick for next months’ draft lottery, and general manager Travis Schlenk said the team is likely to keep it. 

    The top five or so prospects in this draft are considered potential franchise players. That means the Hawks are likely to hear offers from teams looking to move up and pick third behind the Suns and Kings. 

    “If somebody wants to make us a great offer, we will listen” Schlenk said following the unveiling of the draft order. “Right now, we are happy to pick three and we know we are going to get a good player.” 

    Schlenk added with a laugh: “Or at least I hope I don’t make a bad move.”

    There are no guarantees in the draft, but the Hawks will have a shot at one of the top players. They include Arizona center DeAndre Ayton, Real Madrid swingman Luka Doncic, Duke forward Marvin Bagley III, Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Missouri forward Jaren Jackson Jr. 

    The Hawks had the fourth-best odds to win (13.7 percent) and a 42.6 chance to secure a top-three pick. After the Suns won the top pick and the Kings moved up to No. 2, there was a chance the Hawks could wind up picking as late as sixth. 

