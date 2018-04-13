  • 2018 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream selects Billings, Wallace in second round, Engram in third round

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream selected UCLA power forward Monique Billings at No. 15 and Baylor point guard Kristy Wallace at No. 16 in the 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday evening.

    The 6-foot, 4-inch Billings averaged 15 points and led the Pac-12 in rebounding with 9.5 per game. Billings finished her career at UCLA as the all-time leader in blocks with 228.

    Wallace ended her career at Baylor third all-time in assists (525), fourth in three-point field goal attempts (413), fifth in three-point field goals made (158), ninth in three-point field goal percentage (.383), 10th in games played (135) and assists per game average (3.9) and 23rd in scoring (1,212).

    The point guard also ranked in Baylor's senior class list with 155 assists in 2017-18 season, one of three players in Baylor women's basketball history to distribute 500 career assists.

    Then, in the third round, the Dream selected University of Georgia forward Mackenzie Engram with its 27th pick. During her senior season, Engram averaged nearly 13 points and seven rebounds per game. For her college career, she averaged 10 points and nearly six rebounds. 

