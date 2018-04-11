ATLANTA - The NFL has released preseason schedules, and the Atlanta Falcons know the four teams they will play in this year’s preseason games in August.
The Falcons will play on the road against the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars and will play at home against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.
The only team game that has a specific date right now is the Falcons’ game against the Dolphins, which will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
