0 Atlanta United: Things to know about New York City FC

ATLANTA - Atlanta United used a five-goal performance in a shutout win over the expansion Los Angeles Football Club Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, securing its fourth consecutive win of the season.

5️⃣ Goals

4️⃣th consecutive win

3️⃣ Points

2️⃣nd straight clean sheet

1️⃣ Unforgettable night pic.twitter.com/uQvW80Tt6z — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 10, 2018

The Five Stripes were unable to string together four consecutive wins during any point of the season in their expansion year.

With four straight wins and searching for its fifth, Atlanta United turns its attention to the MLS Eastern Conference leader New York City Football Club:

1️⃣ week til we're back to more of this 😆 pic.twitter.com/DpEi54FSa3 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 9, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are few things to know about the New York City Football Club.

New York City Football Club (4-0-1 Overall)

Head coach: Patrick Vieira

New York City FC sits atop the Eastern Conference rankings and currently holds the best record in MLS. The club has recorded 13 points, tied with Sporting Kansas City for the most in MLS in 2018. NYCFC averages 2.6 points per game.

The last time out, NYCFC came from behind to defeat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 to remain undefeated after three wins and a draw against New England Revolution.

2017 Season: NYCFC finished 16-9-9 as the second-best club in the Eastern Conference. The club was one of three clubs in the MLS to win 16 games last season, as only Toronto FC won more games at 20. Vieira’s club also held the second-best record and second most points in the entire MLS behind Toronto.

Atlanta United-NYCFC series in 2017

When the two teams went head-to-head in 2017, Atlanta United split the season series, winning the second match 3-1 on May 28 at Bobby-Dodd Stadium. In that victory, the Five Stripes were very efficient, using a first-half frenzy of scores that included a brace from Miguel Almiron and Hector Villalba.

NYCFC never found a rhythm in the game to fight back against AU, other than when it scored its only goal in 71st minute.

Prior to the May 28 match, Atlanta United lost on the road to NYCFC May 7 at Yankee Stadium. The Five Stripes surrendered three goals, and NYCFC found a weakness in their up-tempo style of defense, which left back four searching for help and answers at times on defense.

Villa, Moralez and Herrera played a big part in the club’s victory. Villa scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute. Then, after a score from the Five Stripes, NYCFC’s Rodney Wallace and Moralez scored the final two goals in the second half to secure the victory.

Players to watch for NYCFC

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, forward: Shradi has recorded three goals for NYCFC this season.

Maximiliano Moralez, midfielder: Moralez has scored three goals and taken 11 shots with five of them on goal for NYCFC.

Jesus Medina, midfielder: Medina has connected tallied three assists, which leads the team.

David Villa, forward: Villa leads the team in shots (13) with two on goal.

Yangel Herrera, midfielder: Herrera has contributed seven shots with four of them on goal.

Sean Johnson, goalkeeper: Johnson has made 21 saves on 25 shots, the second most in the MLS this season.

Sunday’s match will begin at 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.