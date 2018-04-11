  • Falcons release defensive end Taniela Tupou

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive Taniela Tupou with a non-football injury designation, according to the team’s website.

    Tupou, who signed with the Falcons prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins, was only active for the Dolphins game. In January, the Falcons signed Tupou to a reserves/futures contract.

    Initially, Tupou signed with the Falcons during the 2017 offseason and was added to the team’s practice squad in Week 3. He was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent at the conclusion of the 2016 NFL Draft. 

