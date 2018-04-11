ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive Taniela Tupou with a non-football injury designation, according to the team’s website.
Tupou, who signed with the Falcons prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins, was only active for the Dolphins game. In January, the Falcons signed Tupou to a reserves/futures contract.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Matt Ryan not worried about his next Falcons contract
- FIFA tours Atlanta for possible 2026 World Cup site
- Atlanta United: Things to know about New York City FC
Initially, Tupou signed with the Falcons during the 2017 offseason and was added to the team’s practice squad in Week 3. He was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent at the conclusion of the 2016 NFL Draft.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}