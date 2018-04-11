  • FIFA tours Atlanta for possible World Cup site

    By: Craig Lucie

    ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newfound love of soccer could help land the World Cup. 

    The city has been named a potential host city for the World Cup in 2026.

    Channel 2’s Craig Lucie has learned that officials from the international soccer competition are in Atlanta Wednesday looking at the different facilities around the city. 

    The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is no doubt a big draw for FIFA officials. 

    Lucie talked to Atlanta United fans, who said they would love to see a World Cup semifinal game in the city. 

