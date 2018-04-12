ATLANTA - With only hours remaining before 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday night, the Atlanta Dream traded forward Bria Holmes to the Connecticut Sun for the Sun’s second-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2019.
Thank You @BriaHolmes32! pic.twitter.com/EeoHkXG9j1— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 12, 2018
Atlanta will now have the No. 15 and No. 16 picks in the second round and the No. 27 pick in the third round of the draft Thursday night.
#WNBADraft TRADE ALERT: The Connecticut Sun has acquired guard Bria Holmes from the Atlanta Dream for the No. 15 pick in tonight’s @WNBA Draft.— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 12, 2018
☀️ Welcome to Connecticut @BriaHolmes32!
Get the details » https://t.co/nrM75RrUQU pic.twitter.com/6gEa5eR6eZ
Holmes, who was drafted 11th overall by the Dream in the 2016 WNBA Draft, averaged 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in her first two season in the league. Over the offseason, she played in Poland for CCC Polowice before deciding to sit out the 2018 season because of pregnancy.
The Dream will kick off the 2018 season Saturday, May 26, at home against the Dallas Wings at 6 p.m. at the McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech.
