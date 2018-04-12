  • Atlanta Dream trade Bria Holmes to Connecticut Sun, acquire two draft picks

    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - With only hours remaining before 2018 WNBA Draft Thursday night, the Atlanta Dream traded forward Bria Holmes to the Connecticut Sun for the Sun’s second-round pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in 2019.

    Atlanta will now have the No. 15 and No. 16 picks in the second round and the No. 27 pick in the third round of the draft Thursday night. 

    Holmes, who was drafted 11th overall by the Dream in the 2016 WNBA Draft, averaged 7.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in her first two season in the league. Over the offseason, she played in Poland for CCC Polowice before deciding to sit out the 2018 season because of pregnancy. 

    The Dream will kick off the 2018 season Saturday, May 26, at home against the Dallas Wings at 6 p.m. at the McCamish Pavilion on the campus of Georgia Tech. 

