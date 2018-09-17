What's the ‘magic number' for the Atlanta Braves now?

ATLANTA, Ga. - The “magic number” for the Braves to win the National League East Division title is 8. Any combination of Braves victories and Phillies losses that equals the magic number will result in the title for the Braves.
Both teams lost Sunday and the Braves reduced the magic number. The Braves lost to the Nationals 6-4 and the Phillies lost to the Marlins 6-4.
Each time the Braves win, that reduces the magic number by one. Each time the Phillies lose, that also reduces the magic number by one.
To calculate the magic number, take the number of games remaining on the leading team’s schedule, add the number one, and subtract the number of games the first-place team leads by in the loss column.
The Braves (83-66) have 13 games to play and lead the Phillies (76-72) by six games in the loss column (6-1/2 games overall). So take 13, add one and subtract six to get 8. The Phillies have 14 games remaining.
The Braves and Phillies play each other seven more times this season: Sept. 20-23 at SunTrust Park and Sept. 28-30 in Philadelphia.
The NL playoffs begin with the NL wild-card game on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The division series begin on Thursday, Oct. 4.
Atlanta Braves ‘magic number’ tracker
Sept. 7 - Braves lose. Phillies win. Magic number = 20
Sept. 8 - Braves win. Phillies lose. Magic number = 18
Sept. 9 - Braves win. Phillies lose. Magic number = 16
Sept. 10 - Braves win. Phillies did not play. Magic number = 15
Sept. 11 - Braves win. Phillies swept in doubleheader. Magic number = 12
Sept. 12 - Braves win. Phillies lose. Magic number = 10
Sept. 14 - Braves win. Phillies win. Magic number = 9
Sept. 15 - Braves lose. Phillies play night game. Magic number = 9
Sept. 16 - Braves lose. Phillies lose. Magic number = 8
