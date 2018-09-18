Study: SunTrust Park, The Battery bringing nearly $19M in improvements for Cobb

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves and everything they brought with them is responsible for nearly $19 million in improvements for Cobb government, neighbors and schools.
That is according to a new study released Tuesday looking at the fiscal impact of SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta development on Cobb County.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr has been going through the study, which Cobb leaders discussed Tuesday during a chamber meeting.
In the independent study conducted by Georgia Tech researchers, local leaders wanted to see how much money is being pumped into the area.
For Cobb County Schools, it meant increasing employee raises by 1.5 percent and providing teachers with a 1.1 percent holiday bonus.
"We didn't know this study was being done or what the numbers would be. When they came out, it kind of connected the dots, 'OK, here's where the new revenue came from.' So putting it into teachers is what we're going to do," said Cobb superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
