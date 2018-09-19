COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves are fighting to win their division, but playoff tickets are officially on sale today.
Fans can now purchase tickets for the National League Division Series, which begins Thursday Oct. 4.
Going into this afternoon’s game against the Cardinals, the Braves are up 5.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Season ticket holders and VIPs were able to buy tickets starting Tuesday before ticket sales were open to the public.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Anthony Esposito, the Braves Vice President of Ticket Operations. Esposito told Gehlbach that ticket sales are going strong, but they have not sold out yet.
“We don’t know the date or time yet. That will be determined once the seeding for the playoffs are known. But we still have tickets available,” he said on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Gehlbach confirmed that any tickets bought will be refunded if the Braves are unlucky and don't make the playoffs.
The Braves could see their "magic" number fall to six with a win over the Cardinals today before the Phillies come to town this weekend.
Three wins out of four against the Phillies would clinch the division for the Braves, who would likely face the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Colorado Rockies.
