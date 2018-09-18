  • Meet 'Baby Brave' Jeff Francoeur's newest child!

    By: AJC Sports

    ATLANTA - Former "Baby Brave" Jeff Francoeur introduced his new baby Monday night to fans.

    Eleanor Carolyn is the third child with wife, Catie -- his high school sweetheart. The two met at Parkview High School and married in 2007.

    The Francoeurs live in Suwanee. They have a daughter, Emma Cate, and son, Brayden.

    Francoeur was part of a group of rookie players, known as the “Baby Braves,” who made their debut in Atlanta during the 2005 season.

    “Frenchy” was a member of the Braves until 2009 when he was traded to the New York Mets.

    He returned to Atlanta during his final season in baseball in 2016.

    Francoeur retired from baseball in May 2017 and has been a Braves analyst with Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast broadcasts.

