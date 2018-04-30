ATLANTA - 1. The team defeated Montreal 4-1 on Saturday on two goals from Miguel Almiron and two goals from Kevin Kratz, who scored his on free kicks.
2. The transfer window will close at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and Atlanta United likely won’t make any moves. The team was trying to add depth at defensive midfielder following the sale of Carlos Carmona.
3. Atlanta United remains in second in the East with 19 points, but continues to lead the league in points per game (2.38), goals scored (21) and goal difference (12). Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are tied for the league lead in goals (6).
4. Atlanta United will next play at Chicago on Saturday. Chicago fought back to draw Toronto 2-2 last week. It features Bastian Schweinsteiger, considered one of the greatest players in Germany’s illustrious history.
5. Atlanta United 2 dropped its second consecutive games in a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh last week. It will play at Cincinnati on Saturday.
This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
