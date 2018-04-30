0 Get to know the Atlanta Falcons 2018 NFL Draft picks (VIDEOS)

ATLANTA - The 2018 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Atlanta Falcons addressed several key issues.

The Falcons used four of their six picks this weekend on deep south products.

First-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley and third-round defensive tackle Deadrin Senat hail from Florida.

Fourth-round running back Ito Smith is from Alabama. Sixth-round special teams ace Russell Gage is from Louisiana.

Let's get to know the newest members of the Atlanta Falcons:

Round 1, Pick 26 - Calvin Ridley (WR, Alabama)

With the 26th pick, the Atlanta Falcons went with WR Calvin Ridley, from Alabama.

Ridley will join fellow Alabama-product Julio Jones in the receiver room.

Round 2, Pick 58 - Isaiah Oliver (DB, Colorado)

Experts across the league called the Falcons' second pick one of the steals of the draft.

Isaiah Oliver, from Colorado, will immediately help the Falcons' secondary.

Round 3, Pick 90 - Deadrin Senat (DT, USF)

One of Atlanta's biggest needs coming into the 2018 NFL Draft was defensive line.

They addressed that need in the third round with the selection of Deadrin Senat, from USF.

Round 4, Pick 126 - Ito Smith (RB, Southern Miss)

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is where rosters are built, and if you're lucky, hidden gems are found.

The Falcons are hoping running back Ito Smith falls into both categories.

Round 6, Pick 194 - Russell Gage (WR, LSU)

For the fourth year in a row, Dan Quinn and the Falcons drafted a player from LSU.

Russell Gage is the second of two receivers Atlanta drafted in 2018.

Round 6, Pick 200 - Foyesade Oluokun, (LB, Yale)

The Falcons used their final pick of the 2018 NFL Draft on a linebacker from Yale.

Foyesade Oluokun will enter training camp this summer looking to prove his worth and a spot on the 53-man roster.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.