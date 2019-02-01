US CBP helicopters fly in to support massive Super Bowl security plan

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News got rare access on board one of the United States Customs and Border Protection Blackhawk's helicopters.
A fleet of six CBP helicopters flew in Monday to support the massive, multiagency Super Bowl security operation.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant was at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, where he was filled in on the organization’s mission.
“It’s a unique challenge we get to do and Customs and Border Protection. It is very rewarding,” CBP Air and Marine Operations Agent Dave Grantham said.
The Blackhawks and three smaller A-Stars are part of a quick reaction force to assess incidents on the ground and provide critical aerial surveillance. But their main mission is to enforce the massive no-fly zone already in effect around the Super Bowl campus.
“It’s 30 miles in diameter, centered around Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It goes from the surface up to 18,000 feet,” Grantham said.
With the thousands of people flooding into Atlanta for the big game, Channel 2’s Mark Winne went up in the air for a bird's-eye view of how Atlanta police are working to protect everyone.
Pilot Officer Patrick Magrum said he and his teammates are eyes in the sky for the Super Bowl and know the eyes of the world are upon them.
Air Unit Commander A.B. Jackson acknowledged a lot of responsibility is on his shoulders, along with the lieutenant bars.
“I have a great team that I work with,” Jackson said.
APD officials told Channel 2 Action News the Air Unit is demonstrating equipment for the Super Bowl that can make them even more effective and ground officers safer.
