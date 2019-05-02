Go Dawgs! UGA has announced plans to create Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, in honor of legendary Bulldogs head football coach and athletics director Vince Dooley. https://t.co/awoYrhJMlH pic.twitter.com/ioDOfr535d— UGA (@universityofga) May 2, 2019
Pending approval of the plans, an official ceremony to dedicate Dooley Field will happen before the Bulldogs' 2019 home opener on September 7.
UGA plans to create Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 2, 2019
Official ceremony will be before their 2019 home opener on September 7.
Next up... hopefully... a statute for Herschel pic.twitter.com/O8Qh8wwCVl
Dooley was head football coach of the Bulldogs from 1963 through 1989 and director of athletics from 1979 to 2004. As head coach, he won one national championship and six SEC championships. While Dooley was athletic director, UGA won 23 national championships and 78 SEC team championships.
“Coach Dooley’s many contributions to this university can be seen across campus,” university president Jere W. Morehead said in a statement, “from Georgia athletics, where he achieved unrivaled success, to the learning environment, where today many academic programs and initiatives bear his name, such as the Dooley Library Endowment Fund to the Dooley Professorship in Horticulture. The university community will continue to benefit from his service and dedication for generations to come.”
Director of Athletics Greg McGarity said he can't think of a better way to open a home football game then to honor Dooley.
“The event will be a moment for the entire Bulldog Nation to collectively say ‘thank you’ to a man who has devoted much of his life to making the Georgia athletics program one of the strongest in the nation," McGarity said.
Because the proposed naming applies to an exterior campus facility, it will require formal approval by the University of Georgia as well as the University System of Georgia (USG) Board of Regents.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp praised the move to rename Sanford Stadium's field.
“Coach Dooley is one of the most celebrated leaders in Georgia athletics,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “He knew how to win on the football field and inspired generations of young men and women to live with purpose, passion, and integrity. I applaud the University of Georgia for honoring Coach’s decades of service and success. I look forward to watching the Dawgs compete on Dooley Field in the near future.”
The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this report.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}