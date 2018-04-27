0 Nick Chubb on NFL Draft: ‘I am where I need to be'

ATLANTA - The highly anticipated 2018 NFL Draft is underway, and Round 1 on Thursday evening ended up being a historic one. Four quarterbacks – Baker Mayfield, San Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen – were taken in the first 10 picks for the first time in the Common Draft Era (since 1967).

ICYMI, the Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the NFL Draft last night.



Mayfield and Michael Vick are the only quarterbacks who are 6'1" or shorter to go No. 1 in the Common Draft era (since 1967). pic.twitter.com/zmVv9wq5a3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2018

Round 1 selections began and ended with Heisman Trophy winners being drafted, with Mayfield going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns and 2016 winner and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson going at No. 32 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.

As for the Georgia Bulldogs, three players – linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel – were taken in the first round, setting a school record.

UGA sets program record with 3 first-round picks in 2018 #NFLDraft - https://t.co/JlPf97dfNA pic.twitter.com/ZnSrztJdDx — Bulldogs Game Day (@WSBbulldogs) April 27, 2018

However, another Bulldog name was not called off the draft board Thursday night: Nick Chubb.

Chubb, who was projected as a late first round pick and was slated to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 28 in the NFL’s final mock draft, saw three running backs go before him, including his own teammate.

The New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley at No. 2, the Seattle Seahawks selected Rashaad Penny at No. 27 and Michel went to the new England Patriots at No. 31.

According to Twitter, however, Chubb is not concerned.

I am where i need to be.. this is where i thrive — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb21) April 27, 2018

In four seasons at Georgia, Chubb rushed for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns and received for 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Not to mention, Chubb bounced back from a gruesome knee injury in 2015 and went on to finish as the No. 2 all-time leading rusher in the SEC.

That Sony Michel run puts him over 1,000 yards and for the first time, #UGA has TWO 1,000-yard rushers IN THE SAME SEASON. Nick Chubb came into the game with 1,175 yards rushing this season. Amazing in this era of spread offenses and passing. #RoseBowl #UGA2RoseBowl — Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) January 1, 2018

Yet his name is still on the draft board going into the second and third rounds on Friday evening.

As of now, the Cleveland Browns, Giants and Colts will make the top five selections in the second round.

Some Round 2 mock drafts have Chubb going early second round at No. 35 to the Cleveland Browns to play with Mayfield, while others have Chubb going later in the second round at No. 53 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Along with Chubb, the other popular running back on the board is LSU’S Derrius Guice, who will be looking to have his name called in the second round as well.

The second and third rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft begin at 7 p.m. Friday and can be watched on ESPN and the NFL Network.

