Atlanta Hawks take French wing Zaccharie Risacher #1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks seem to be building for the future as they selected 18-year-old French wing Zaccharie Risacher #1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Risacher averaged 11.1 points and four rebounds across the EuroCup and Pro A playing for JL Bourg in France’s LNB Élite league. He also played on France’s U16, U17 and U19 teams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Risacher is a versatile 3-level scorer with slashing ability and a knack for scoring the basketball. He also has the defensive tools that projects to the NBA as a potential high-level defender.

TRENDING STORIES:

There have been no indications that the Hawks will be trading out of the selection as Risacher appears primed to be the next piece alongside Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and the Hawks young core.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Hawks officially introduce Quin Snyder as new head coach

©2024 Cox Media Group