2024 NBA Draft: How to watch Atlanta Hawks’ No. 1 pick, LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The 2024 NBA Draft starts Wednesday night and Channel 2 is your home for all the picks, including the Atlanta Hawks on the clock at No. 1.

The first-round will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. live from New York City.

The Hawks stunned everyone when they won the NBA Draft Lottery in May. Atlanta only had a 3% chance at the top pick. It’s the first time the Hawks have won the lottery since it began in 1985.

Here’s the NBA Draft order

FIRST ROUND

1. Atlanta Hawks

2. Washington Wizards

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN)

4. San Antonio Spurs

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Charlotte Hornets

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)

9. Memphis Grizzlies

10. Utah Jazz

11. Chicago Bulls

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Sacramento Kings

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GS)

15. Miami Heat

16. Philadelphia 76ers

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando Magic

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL)

22. Phoenix Suns

23. Milwaukee Bucks (via NO)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL)

25. New York Knicks

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

28. Denver Nuggets

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC)

30. Boston Celtics

SECOND ROUND

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET)

32. Utah Jazz (via WSH)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA)

35. San Antonio Spurs

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM)

38. New York Knicks (via UTAH)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU)

43. Miami Heat

44. Houston Rockets (via GS)

45. Sacramento Kings

46. LA Clippers (via IND)

47. Orlando Magic

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL)

49. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)

50. Indiana Pacers (via NO)

51. Washington Wizards (via PHX)

52. Golden State Warriors (via MIL)

53. Detroit Pistons (via NY)

54. Boston Celtics (via DAL)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC)

56. Denver Nuggets (via MIN)

57. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC)

58. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS)





