SARASOTA, Fla. - The Braves’ new-spring training stadium in southwest Florida will be called CoolToday Park.
A 20-year naming-rights deal was announced Tuesday at the stadium, which is under construction in the Sarasota County city of North Port.
CoolToday is an air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical services company, serving homes and businesses in the Sarasota area.
The Braves will hold spring training at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando for the final year in 2019, but will open the new stadium with an exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Rays on March 24. The Braves then will train at the new facility each spring beginning in 2020.
This article was written by Tim Tucker with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
