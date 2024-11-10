Atlanta United FC

MLS Cup Playoffs: Atlanta United knocks out Messi, Miami to advance

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Inter Miami v Atlanta United - 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 09: Brad Guzan #1 of Atlanta United reacts against Inter Miami during the first half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Chase Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta United may have been one of the last teams to get into Major League Soccer Playoffs. But the Five Stripes are proving that they are here to stay.

Atlanta United defeated soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Milan on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first round.

Jamal Thiare scored two goals two minutes apart in the first half, followed by a third and game sealing goal by midfielder Bartosz Slisz.

Atlanta will now face rival Orlando City in Eastern Conference semifinals. The schedule hasn’t been released yet.

It’s the first time since 2019 that Atlanta United advanced past the first round of the MLS playoffs. That season the Five Stripes made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

