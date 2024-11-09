At 100 years old, Jimmy Carter just received his 10th Grammy Award nomination

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter has another accolade to add to his name shortly after turning 100 this year – a Grammy nomination.

Carter has been nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his audiobook titled “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration.”

The audiobook features recordings from his final Sunday School lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

“Jimmy Carter’s legacy of kindness and dedication to humanity will endure, reminding us all of the impact one person’s love can have on the world,” said LeAnn Rimes in a press release.

Carter has already won 3 Grammys and this is his 10th nomination.

Carter, the nation’s 39th President of the United States, turned 100 on Oct. 1. He has been in hospice care for more than a year.

His previous wins include Best Spoken Word Album for “Faith - A Journey For All,” Best Spoken Word Album, “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety” and Best Spoken Word Album for “Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis.”

If he wins this time around, it will make him the oldest-ever Grammy winner. The current record is held by blues pianist Pinetop Perkins, who won at 97.

